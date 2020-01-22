Truewealth LLC Has $152,000 Stock Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Truewealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 363 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Tesla by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,637 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,398 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Tesla from $375.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.41.

TSLA stock traded up $32.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $579.97. 21,648,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,411,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.54 billion, a PE ratio of -119.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $547.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $425.39 and a 200-day moving average of $302.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $158,561.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,681 shares of company stock valued at $33,867,895 over the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.