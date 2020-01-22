Truewealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Truewealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,602. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.53. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $72.82 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

