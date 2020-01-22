Truewealth LLC Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Truewealth LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 307,700.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,448,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,826,368. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

