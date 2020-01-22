Truewealth LLC Sells 332 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Truewealth LLC trimmed its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 74.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

FIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.49 per share, for a total transaction of $247,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,867,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $177,656.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,533. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FIX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.94. 6,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $706.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.83 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

