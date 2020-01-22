Truewealth LLC Sells 495 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Truewealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,868. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $79.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average of $72.80.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

