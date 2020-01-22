Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) a C$71.00 Price Target

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been given a C$71.00 price objective by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRP. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. CSFB upped their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tc Pipelines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.07.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Tc Pipelines stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$71.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,607. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$68.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.15. The stock has a market cap of $66.51 billion and a PE ratio of 16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. Tc Pipelines has a one year low of C$54.46 and a one year high of C$71.73.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 3.9557256 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.