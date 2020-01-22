UChain (UCN) Price Hits $0.0002

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One UChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. UChain has a market cap of $46,139.00 and approximately $30,558.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UChain has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.60 or 0.03656507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00204314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00129251 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UChain Token Profile

UChain was first traded on December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official website is uchain.world . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem

Buying and Selling UChain

UChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

