Ultimate Secure Cash 1-Day Volume Reaches $226.00 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $190,326.00 and $226.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash (CRYPTO:USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

