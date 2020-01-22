Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Sold by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC lessened its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up approximately 0.8% of Resource Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Unilever by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 373,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.82. 303,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

