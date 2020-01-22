Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $164.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million.

Shares of AUB opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.12. Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

In other Union Bankshares news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $49,205.00. Also, insider Low Robin bought 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $25,055.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AUB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

