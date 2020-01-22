Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,348 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $180.93. 2,993,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,067,068. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.68 and a 200-day moving average of $171.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $185.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

