United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. United Community Financial had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 12.36%.
UCFC stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. United Community Financial has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $555.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
United Community Financial Company Profile
United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.
