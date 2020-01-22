United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. United Community Financial had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

UCFC stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. United Community Financial has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $555.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other United Community Financial news, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 9,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $108,373.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,552.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

