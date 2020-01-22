United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.00-13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.70. United Continental also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.75-1.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $96.00 price objective on United Continental and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Continental in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded United Continental from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. United Continental has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $86.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13. United Continental has a 52-week low of $77.02 and a 52-week high of $96.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Continental will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $93,299.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

