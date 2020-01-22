United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Truewealth LLC

Truewealth LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 0.6% of Truewealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $117.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $101.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.70. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.65 and a twelve month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

