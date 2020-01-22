United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Purchased by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 79,590 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of United States Steel worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 808.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after buying an additional 855,884 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,026,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United States Steel by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after purchasing an additional 494,085 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 591.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 238,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 286,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after purchasing an additional 246,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra cut United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Argus downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.45.

Shares of X stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.