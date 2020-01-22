United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,412 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $36,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 19,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.56. The company had a trading volume of 926,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,741. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.87. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $110.65 and a twelve month high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher T. Calio sold 2,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.01, for a total transaction of $396,566.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,835.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $1,061,874.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

