United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 457,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,631,000 after acquiring an additional 34,395 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in United Technologies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,002,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,739,000 after purchasing an additional 370,601 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in United Technologies by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 104,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 66,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 239,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,170,000 after purchasing an additional 26,949 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $4,877,056.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,152,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher T. Calio sold 2,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.01, for a total value of $396,566.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UTX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,741. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $110.65 and a 1-year high of $155.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.87. The stock has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

