UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Director Sells $4,491,750.00 in Stock

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

UNH opened at $300.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.73 and a 200 day moving average of $256.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $302.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 17,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 53,526 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,735,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,063,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 16,145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

