UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $622,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,711 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,705,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $416,254,000 after acquiring an additional 661,064 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29,257.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $129,456,000 after purchasing an additional 438,856 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

NYSE UNH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $300.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,117,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,589. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $302.54. The stock has a market cap of $282.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

