Uniti Wireless (ASX:UWL) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Uniti Wireless Ltd (ASX:UWL) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$1.57 ($1.11) and last traded at A$1.59 ($1.12), approximately 317,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.60 ($1.13).

The stock has a market capitalization of $398.87 million and a P/E ratio of -13.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.52.

About Uniti Wireless (ASX:UWL)

Uniti Wireless Limited, an Internet service provider and licensed telecommunications carrier, delivers fixed wireless broadband services in Australia. It delivers fixed-line and fixed-wireless broadband Internet and other telecommunications services to residential, business, government, and enterprise customers.

