Uniti Wireless (ASX:UWL) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Uniti Wireless Ltd (ASX:UWL) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$1.57 ($1.11) and last traded at A$1.59 ($1.12), approximately 317,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.60 ($1.13).

The stock has a market capitalization of $398.87 million and a P/E ratio of -13.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.52.

About Uniti Wireless (ASX:UWL)

Uniti Wireless Limited, an Internet service provider and licensed telecommunications carrier, delivers fixed wireless broadband services in Australia. It delivers fixed-line and fixed-wireless broadband Internet and other telecommunications services to residential, business, government, and enterprise customers.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit