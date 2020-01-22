Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.16

Shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.16 and traded as high as $54.58. Universal Electronics shares last traded at $52.73, with a volume of 65,649 shares traded.

UEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $734.43 million, a PE ratio of -50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $200.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 4,192 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $243,303.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at $144,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 1,127 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $64,667.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,343 shares of company stock valued at $703,033 in the last quarter. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 1,037.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 347.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Universal Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 4,831.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

