USDQ (USDQ) Market Cap Hits $5.48 Million

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. USDQ has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $9,529.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDQ has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011486 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDQ alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00040816 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00330969 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002210 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012369 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008309 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ (USDQ) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,249 tokens. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.