Utrust Price Reaches $0.0111 (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, Utrust has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, OKEx and Kucoin. Utrust has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and $325,544.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.46 or 0.03523264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00204752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129280 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

