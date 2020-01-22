Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Receives $13.96 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VALE. HSBC set a $13.00 price target on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.42. 14,095,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,955,998. The company has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 9.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 62.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Vale by 13.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 478,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Vale by 7.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 252,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Vale by 232.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,902,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

