ValuEngine Downgrades Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) to Hold

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMMU. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Immunomedics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Immunomedics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Immunomedics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Shares of IMMU stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $18.82. 32,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,217. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.60. Immunomedics has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Immunomedics will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMMU. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Immunomedics by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Immunomedics during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Immunomedics by 3,350.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Immunomedics by 56.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Immunomedics by 18.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

