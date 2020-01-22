Vaneck Esg Australia ETF Units FP (ASX:GRNV) Shares Up 0.6%

Vaneck Esg Australia ETF Units FP (ASX:GRNV) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$27.95 ($19.82) and last traded at A$27.95 ($19.82), 223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$27.77 ($19.70).

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$26.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Vaneck Esg Australia ETF Units FP’s previous Interim dividend of $0.29.

