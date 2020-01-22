VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.32% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 188,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 66,463 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period.

ITM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $50.84. 21,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,354. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.36. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

