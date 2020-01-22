Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

VIG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,430. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $101.11 and a twelve month high of $129.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.5985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

