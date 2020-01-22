Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 5,543,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,260 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,876 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,488 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,583,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,401 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,522,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 602,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,047,279. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.5591 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

