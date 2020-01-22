Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,627,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the previous session’s volume of 1,927,665 shares.The stock last traded at $88.13 and had previously closed at $88.06.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.52.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1969 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.