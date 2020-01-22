Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,627,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the previous session’s volume of 1,927,665 shares.The stock last traded at $88.13 and had previously closed at $88.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.52.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1969 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,727.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.