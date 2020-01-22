Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Ballentine Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.37% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $60,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Whitnell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,317,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.51. The stock had a trading volume of 267,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,971. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.96. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $119.80 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.768 dividend. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

