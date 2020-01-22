Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s Largest Position

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 16.8% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 95.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 23,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.23. The stock had a trading volume of 660,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,684. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.32 and a 52 week high of $184.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.9912 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

