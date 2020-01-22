Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $28,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,875. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.32 and a 12-month high of $183.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.9912 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

