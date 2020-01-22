Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Sets New 1-Year High at $169.23

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $169.23 and last traded at $169.21, with a volume of 26496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.40.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8855 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

