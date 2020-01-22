Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Sets New 1-Year High at $169.23

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $169.23 and last traded at $169.21, with a volume of 26496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.40.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.16.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8855 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VTI)
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.