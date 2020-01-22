VE INFRA/ETF (ASX:IFRA) Trading Up 0.5%

VE INFRA/ETF (ASX:IFRA) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$22.69 ($16.09) and last traded at A$22.66 ($16.07), approximately 11,079 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$22.54 ($15.99).

The business has a 50-day moving average of A$22.03 and a 200-day moving average of A$21.73.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%.

