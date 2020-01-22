VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN linked to S&P GSCI Gold Index Excess Return (NYSEARCA:DGLD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN linked to S&P GSCI Gold Index Excess Return (NYSEARCA:DGLD) were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.37 and last traded at $26.39, approximately 2,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 144,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN linked to S&P GSCI Gold Index Excess Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN linked to S&P GSCI Gold Index Excess Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit