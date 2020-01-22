VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN linked to S&P GSCI Gold Index Excess Return (NYSEARCA:DGLD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN linked to S&P GSCI Gold Index Excess Return (NYSEARCA:DGLD) were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.37 and last traded at $26.39, approximately 2,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 144,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35.

