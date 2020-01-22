Veltyco Group (LON:VLTY) Shares Up 0.8%

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Shares of Veltyco Group PLC (LON:VLTY) shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.30 ($0.08), 15,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 43,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 million and a PE ratio of 0.56.

Veltyco Group Company Profile (LON:VLTY)

Veltyco Group PLC engages in marketing and promoting gaming Websites, lottery, and online financial trading operations in British Virgin Islands, EU countries, and other Non-EU countries. It focuses on generating marketing leads and entering into marketing contracts for various activities of its partners in sports betting, casinos, poker games, lottery, and online financial trading.

