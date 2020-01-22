Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Shares Down 2.7%

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.47, 188 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

