Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY)’s share price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.58, 955 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vericity Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERY)

Vericity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Insurance and Agency segments. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups.

