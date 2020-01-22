Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.58

Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $1.94. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 22,506 shares traded.
VTNR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vertex Energy by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vertex Energy by 290.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.
