Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.58

Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $1.94. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 22,506 shares traded.

VTNR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $37.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Energy Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vertex Energy by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vertex Energy by 290.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.