Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Share Price

Media stories about Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Moody’s earned a daily sentiment score of -3.03 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the business services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $257.37. The company had a trading volume of 233,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,829. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $153.56 and a 52 week high of $258.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.18.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,532,159.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,543 shares in the company, valued at $18,871,566.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $804,703.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,939 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

