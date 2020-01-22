Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.91

Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and traded as low as $7.51. Village Farms International shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 301,460 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $401.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.53.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$50.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.08 million. Analysts predict that Village Farms International Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 5,500 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$45,520.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,546,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,006,919.94. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 10,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total value of C$78,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,094,096.55. Insiders have sold a total of 100,100 shares of company stock worth $777,070 over the last quarter.

Village Farms International Company Profile (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.