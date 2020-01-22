Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.91

Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and traded as low as $7.51. Village Farms International shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 301,460 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $401.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.53.
Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$50.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.08 million. Analysts predict that Village Farms International Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Village Farms International Company Profile (TSE:VFF)
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.
