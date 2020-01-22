Virgin Australia (OTCMKTS:VBHLF) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Virgin Australia Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VBHLF) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, 5,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 71% from the average session volume of 3,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VBHLF. CLSA cut shares of Virgin Australia to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Virgin Australia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Australia in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10.

Virgin Australia Holdings Limited engages in the operation of domestic and international passenger and cargo airline business in Australia. The company operates through Virgin Australia Domestic, Virgin Australia International, Velocity, and Tigerair Australia segments. Its aircraft flies to domestic destinations, including regional network, charter, and cargo operations; and international destinations comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Tasman, Pacific Island, and South East Asian flying, as well as international cargo operations.

