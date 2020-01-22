Vision Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.8% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.18.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $143.56 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

