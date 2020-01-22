Visterra Inc’s (NASDAQ:VIST) Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 22nd

Visterra’s (NASDAQ:VIST) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, January 22nd. Visterra had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 26th. The total size of the offering was $92,500,000 based on an initial share price of $9.25. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Visterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

NASDAQ VIST opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72. Visterra has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $11.03.

Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $105.44 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Visterra in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,067,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visterra in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visterra in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

About Visterra

Visterra Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company. The Company uses its Atomic Interaction Network analysis to identify disease targets and design effective therapeutics. The Company’s technology is based on its Hierotope Platform, which identifies an area, or epitope, on the target protein, glycoprotein or glycan that is fundamental to its structure and function.

