Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 159,485 Shares

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 159,485 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $814,968.35. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Voya Prime Rate Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, January 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 55,778 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $283,910.02.

On Monday, January 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 255,082 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,293,265.74.

On Friday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 88,843 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $450,434.01.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,479,055 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $7,484,018.30.

On Monday, January 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 115,105 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $578,978.15.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 95,435 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $479,083.70.

On Tuesday, December 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 350,094 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,764,473.76.

On Friday, December 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 290,904 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,454,520.00.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 259,077 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,292,794.23.

On Friday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 137,510 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $684,799.80.

Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $5.12. 364,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,138. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $5.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 4,325.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 24,809 shares during the period.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.