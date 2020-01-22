Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,726 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 90,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,471,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000. 30.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,827,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,384. The company has a market cap of $326.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.22.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

