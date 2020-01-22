Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $129.49

Shares of Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$129.49 and last traded at C$128.39, with a volume of 103551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$128.20.

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$120.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$121.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.8099998 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer David G. Eddie sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$111,637.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,903,315.10.

About Waste Connections (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

