Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $129.49

Shares of Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$129.49 and last traded at C$128.39, with a volume of 103551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$128.20.
Separately, KeyCorp upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$120.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$121.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84.
In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer David G. Eddie sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$111,637.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,903,315.10.
About Waste Connections (TSE:WCN)
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
