Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ trimmed its holdings in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Watsco were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSO. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Watsco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Watsco by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,710,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSO traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.68. The company had a trading volume of 104,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,858. Watsco Inc has a twelve month low of $136.45 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.62 and its 200-day moving average is $170.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 98.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.40.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.