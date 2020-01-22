WBI BullBear Trend Switch US Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIN) Trading Down 0.1%

WBI BullBear Trend Switch US Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIN)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.69 and last traded at $19.71, 2,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 74,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.8055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.36%.

